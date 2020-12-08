How to set custom wallpaper in individual chats on WhatsApp

The wallpapers will now correspond to the Light and Dark theme settings as well. (Image: WhatsApp)

Whatsapp recently announced some new updates to its messaging app, which will bring improvements to wallpapers. The update is now live for most Android and iOS users, and will be visible for users. Just make sure you have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Wallpapers on Whatsapp have got four major updates. These include custom chat wallpapers, additional doodle wallpapers, an updated stock wallpaper gallery and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings. The new feature now allows users to set a custom chat wallpaper for each individual chat as well. This, WhatsApp says, can help ensure that the chat stands out and users don’t end up sending messages to the wrong chat.

The wallpapers will now correspond to the Light and Dark theme settings as well. So when you switch the settings on your phone, the wallpaper will also change accordingly. Here’s how to set a custom wallpaper on an individual chat on iPhone or Android.

How to set a custom WhatsApp wallpaper on iPhone or Android

* Check if your device has the latest version of Whatsapp installed. If not, update to the latest version of the app from the respective store.

* Open the Chat and tap on the contact’s name to access their contact info

* Tap on Wallpaper and Sound

* Tap on choose a New Wallpaper

* You can now choose from the latest stock wallpapers from WhatsApp. You can also choose from the old wallpapers that can be accessed by tapping on the Wallpaper Archive.

* You can also choose a custom photo from your phones gallery as a custom wallpaper

* After choosing the wallpaper you wish to use, swipe left or right to Preview the Wallpaper

* Tap on Set and adjust the Wallpaper Dimming for tweaking brightness.

That’s it, you have now set a custom wallpaper for the individual chat. Keep in mind that for groups, you can only change the wallpaper if you are an admin.

