How to send WhatsApp message without saving the phone number

How to send WhatsApp message without saving their phone number

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging platforms globally. In India it has millions of active users. At the time when half the world is under quarantine everyone is using the messaging platform to connect with their loved ones. To send a message on WhatsApp you will first need to save the contact but then it’s not possible to save all phone numbers right? And could be of high-security risk as well.

Today we have enlisted a few techniques that you can use to message people on WhatsApp without saving their numbers on to your device.

Check out group

The easiest method out there is to open a group that has both you and the person you want to message as members. To pick up the contact and send a message without saving phone number, follow the following steps:

* Open the WhatsApp Group that has both you and the person you wish to message.

* Now head over to the group information page, by tapping on the group name.

* In their scroll down and tap on the show more contacts option.

* This will then show all of the members of the group.

* This will then show all of the members of the group.

* There you need to tap on the desired contact and then the message option.

* This will then bring up a chat screen with that person you wanted to message without saving their phone number.

Use your web browser

There’s a WhatsApp trick that most people don’t know about. It is quite simple as you just have to type a web address on your smartphone’s browser.

To use the feature, you need to open a web browser on your smartphone and type the address https://wa.me/*****. Replace the ****** with the phone number along with the country code and without any + or – or () or 00. Hit the enter option.

To use the feature, you need to open a web browser on your smartphone and type the address https://wa.me/*****. Replace the ****** with the phone number along with the country code and without any + or – or () or 00. Hit the enter option.

This will bring up a webpage showcasing the number and asking you if you want to chat with them. Tapping on that will open WhatsApp and let you text the person.

Use a third-party app

If you don’t want to save numbers of someone you don’t know or chat with strangers then you can download an app called ‘Click to chat’. The app is based on Javascript and runs when you enter a number, that opens the wa.me site and then lets you chat with the intended person.

This helps cut down on the steps you need to follow. The good thing about this app is that you don't need to give it any permissions or see any sort of ads. This isn't an official feature by WhatsApp and is a third party platform. The app works only for Android users. It'snot available on the Apple App store.

This helps cut down on the steps you need to follow. The good thing about this app is that you don’t need to give it any permissions or see any sort of ads. This isn’t an official feature by WhatsApp and is a third party platform. The app works only for Android users. It’snot available on the Apple App store.

