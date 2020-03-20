WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to send photos and videos without pixelation

Sometimes a user simply wants to send a photo or a video without it getting compressed, here’s how you can do exactly that. (Image: Reuters) Sometimes a user simply wants to send a photo or a video without it getting compressed, here’s how you can do exactly that. (Image: Reuters)

If you have ever sent a video or image on WhatsApp to someone you might have noticed that the file size decreases a lot in the process. If you look closely at the images or the video, you will also get to see that WhatsApp has compressed the image by removing a few details. Earlier, the compression was quite obvious, but. now with better technology, this is no longer visible at first glance.

Though this might help you reduce your device’s bandwidth usage, there are times you want to send a photo in its original resolution or without so much compression.

Here we will tell you a simple trick that will let you send full-resolution photos and videos on WhatsApp.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Sending photos and videos in full resolution on WhatsApp (Method 1):

The first way is to send the images and videos as a document instead of a video file. To do this follow the given steps:

📸Open WhatsApp and go inside of the desired chat you want to send the photo to video too.

📸 Press the attachment button (looks like a paper clip) located inside of the chatbox.

You can send the images and videos as a document instead of a video file. You can send the images and videos as a document instead of a video file.

📸Now select the ‘Document’ option instead of the gallery option.

📸After this select the photo or video you want to send, by browsing all of the documents that show up.

Also Read: WhatsApp is helping people stay connected during coronavirus pandemic; here’s how

📸After selecting the desired photo or video select send.

📸The images and videos will show up as documents and can only be opened after being downloaded.

Sending photos and videos in full resolution on WhatsApp (Method 2):

The second way is for you to zip all of the files together and send them as a bundle. To do this follow the given steps:

📹First, you need to select all of the photos and videos that you want to send, inside of a file manager, like ES File Explorer.

📹After selecting, go into the options menu and select the ‘Archive’ option to create a zip file.

Also Read: With WhatsApp Advanced Search you can search more than text [How to use]

📹After the zip file is created, head to WhatsApp and open the person’s chat that you want to send the images or the videos too.

📹Now select the attachment option and click on the Documents option.

📹Now, you just have to select the folder and press send.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd