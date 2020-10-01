Tech tips: How to send messages from Instagram to Facebook Messenger

Before you try to opt-in for the feature, you will have to connect your Facebook account to your Instagram account. (Image: Facebook)

Facebook-owned Instagram has rolled out a new feature, which allows users to connect their Instagram direct messages with Messenger. This means that you will now be able to send and receive messages from and to Messenger users from Instagram. The feature is slowly being rolled out to users, who are being allowed to choose if they want to merge their inboxes or not.

If a user decides to update, the messaging experience on the Instagram app becomes quite similar to the Messenger platform, providing users with features like message forwarding and customising chat threads. Apart from these, the company has also added a bunch of new features including selfie stickers, Watch Together, vanish mode and more.

Apart from this, Facebook is also adding new controls to manage your privacy, including whether message requests go to your Chats list, your Message Requests folder, or whether you receive them at all.

Here we are going to take a look at how you can setup the new feature and start messaging your Facebook friend from your Instagram account.

* Update your Instagram app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

* Open the Instagram app and head over to the DMs section, by tapping on the aeroplane symbol located on the top right corner.

* The app will provide you with a pop-up regarding the new feature and ask you if you want to opt-in or not.

* Tap on opt-in and you will now see a new messaging UI, which will look similar to Facebook Messenger.

* From there you can send and receive messages just like you did before.

Note: This feature is being rolled out slowly and might not be available to you straight away, you might have to wait a bit for it to show up.

Before you try to opt-in for the feature, you will have to connect your Facebook account to your Instagram account.

