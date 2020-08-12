How to remove Google Meet tab from Gmail app

How to delete Google Meet tab from Gmail mobile app. (Image: Google)

Google is pushing Google Meet video conferencing platform via Gmail for the past several months now. The desktop version of Google Meet on Gmail is not very intrusive and can be easily removed or ignored. However, that’s not the case with the Gmail mobile app. The mobile platform shows a Meet tab at the bottom of the screen. The tab appears inside the app; the first one labelled as Mail and the second as Meet. This takes a lot of space on the screen and gets irritating after a point.

You can keep these tabs as it is if you use Google Meet regularly. But, if you do not use Meet regularly and require more space to read mails, then there’s a way to disable the tab. We explain it here.

* Update Gmail app from Google Play Store and App Store.

* If you see two tabs, tap on the hamburger icon located on the upper left corner.

* Then click on the ‘Settings’ option.

* In the Settings panel, select the Gmail account you want to make changes to.

* Scroll down to the “Meet” category and uncheck “Show the Meet tab for video calling.”

With this your Gmail app will return the way it looked before and will show more emails on the home screen.

How to remove Google Meet icons from Gmail desktop

* Open Gmail and log in to your account.

* Click on the Settings icon located on the top right corner.

* Select the ‘See all Settings’ option.

* Open the ‘Chat and Meet’ tab.

* Now select the Meet label and tap on “Hide the Meet section in the main menu.”

* Save the changed settings.

