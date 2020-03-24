WhatsApp using a lot of data during calls? Tips to reduce WhatsApp data usage

WhatsApp using a lot of data during calls? Simple tips to reduce WhatsApp data usage (Image: Reuters) WhatsApp using a lot of data during calls? Simple tips to reduce WhatsApp data usage (Image: Reuters)

Coronavirus pandemic has forced people worldwide to stay at home for some weeks as a precautionary measure. People are making videos calls all the time, playing games, watching movies and shows and many more. And this has put a lot of load on the broadband or mobile data. Here’s how you can check the internet speed and fix slow data speed.

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging application globally with millions of users. People are heavily dependent on WhatsApp to connect with one another while maintaining social distancing. The Facebook-owned messaging application is being used to chat, send media files, and make voice as well as video calls. And this is consuming a lot of data.

Today we list out some ways to reduce WhatsApp data usage. These tips can be used by both Android as well as iOS smartphone users.

Disable auto-download media files

Downloading media files consumes a lot of data as well as phone storage. Most of you will not know that WhatsApp provides a feature that enables you to disable the auto-download media files option.

With the option turned on WhatsApp will no longer automatically download the videos, photos or other files that you receive from your contact. You will need to manually download the required files.

To enable the option you can head to the Settings menu and scroll down to Data and Storage usage option, and then select “Never” option for photos, videos and documents. There are two other options available — Wi-Fi and Mobile data. You can always change the setting.

Reduce call quality

WhatsApp allows users to make video and voice calls. These calls consume a lot of data and at this crucial time one can’t afford to use a lot of internet given everything is dependent on it. The messaging platform provides an option to reduce the call quality.

You will just have to head over to the Settings menu, select data and storage usage option and then enable “Low Data Usage”. After the option has been enabled the call quality might not be as good as before but it won’t put as much load on the data connection.

Chat backup

Backing up chats, media files including videos, photos and others is important. But given that the time is crucial and everyone is dependent on the internet you can disable the chat backup option until the situation gets better.

To enable this option you can just go to the Settings menu, click on Chats and then Chat backup, and turn of Chat auto backup. You can always turn on the setting whenever required.

