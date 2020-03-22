Here’s how to read deleted WhatsApp messages Here’s how to read deleted WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp is working on a self-destructing message for individual chats. The feature is already rolling out to Android beta users and should reach all users very soon. The delete for everyone feature is available for Group chats for a long time now. This feature allows users to delete a sent message within a stipulated time.

Well, if you’re curious about what was the deleted message all about there’s a way to find that out. However, we must mention that WhatsApp doesn’t have an official feature which will show you the messages that have been deleted.

This is a tried and tested process. To read the deleted WhatsApp messages you’ll need to download a third-party application called WhatsRemoved+. This app is available for download on Google Play store but not on App store. Notably, there are some more apps available on Play store that shows you deleted information. For iPhone users, there are no options available.

How to read deleted WhatsApp message

You will first need to download the WhatsRemoved+ application from Google Play store. Before downloading app ensure to connect the phone to a WiFi network first. The app size measures 4.90MB.

After the WhatsRemoved+ app has been installed on the phone open it and accept the terms and conditions. Notably, the app contains advertisements as it is free of cost. For the app to work you will need to provide access to phone’s notifications. If you agree with it, click on YES option.

The app then asks to select the applications you want it to save all notifications from. To read deleted WhatsApp messages just enable WhatsApp option and then on continue. There are other options available like Facebook, Instagram and more.

WhatsRemoved+ will then ask you whether it should save files or not. Click the option that you prefer. It will then take you to a page that will show all deleted WhatsApp messages. Just click on WhatsApp option next to Detected option on top of the screen.

After enabling these settings you will be able to read all deleted WhatsApp messages. The deleted messages will appear under the WhatsApp option on the WhatsRemoved+ app.

Note: These are third-party apps and you be careful as they often collected users’ personal data stored in the device. If you’re concerned about your sensitive data, download at your own risk.

