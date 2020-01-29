How to prevent others from checking your WhatsApp messages without consent

How to prevent others from reading your WhatsApp messages How to prevent others from reading your WhatsApp messages

Many of us have a common tendency to leave our smartphone unlocked anywhere and everywhere. And this a lot of friends and often times people we don’t know at all can use it as an advantage to spy on your phone and check all personal messages. Has something like this happened to you anytime?

WhatsApp is very private for each one of us and no one wants others to check it. Most importantly without consent. Today, we are going to discuss exactly the same thing and provide tips to protect your WhatsApp messages so others don’t read them without your consent.

WhatsApp recently introduced two privacy features, one for Android users and one for iPhone users, to prevent others from reading someone else’s messages without consent. First, let’s talk about Android users, and then we will move on to iPhone users and talk about how they can protect their WhatsApp messages from others.

For Android users

WhatsApp recently introduced a privacy feature called “Unlock with fingerprint” for the Android users out there. As the name suggests, this feature allows users to lock the WhatsApp account. After the feature is enabled, users will need to input their fingerprint to unlock the WhatsApp app. This feature works with Android phones that include any kind of fingerprint sensor — in-display or rear mounted.

After the “Unlock with fingerprint” feature is enabled no one else but the user will be able to unlock the WhatsApp app and read personal messages. To enable the feature, first update the WhatsApp app, go to Setting option, then to Privacy, scroll down and enable the “Unlock with fingerprint” option. You have the option to enable or disable the feature anytime they want.

For iPhone users

Coming to Apple iPhone users now. There’s no “Unlock with fingerprint” option here. Couple of months ago, for iPhone users WhatsApp introduced Screen Lock feature that can be found in the Setting menu. The Screen Lock feature works in the similar manner as the Unlock with fingerprint option. Meaning, it prevents others from opening your WhatsApp chats without your consent. After the feature is enabled the WhatsApp app will open only when Face ID recognizes the registered face.

