How to make your Twitter account secure

Here’s how you can protect your Twitter account from hackers. (Image: Bloomberg) Here’s how you can protect your Twitter account from hackers. (Image: Bloomberg)

Twitter faced a massive hacking spree, during which accounts of influential personalities like Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian and more. Twitter in a response to the hacking responded by stating “we detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools.”

The hackers obtained control of employee credentials and hijacked accounts of a lot of influential people. During this, the hackers tweeted out for the account followers to send them Bitcoins. This hack has led to a lot of questions to surface regarding the security of the social media platform in the run up to the US presidential elections.

Twitter hacking spree alarms experts concerned about the platform’s security

Nobody is protected from a hack like this from the inside. However, you can try and keep your account safe by following a few simple guidelines.

How to protect your Twitter account from hackers

Turn on two-factor authentication: This feature did not help with the current hack that Twitter has faced. However, it does not mean that it will not come handy. This adds a secondary layer for a hacker to try and crack while trying to gain access into your account. For a hacker, who does not have internal access, this is a very difficult layer to crack.

Explained: How Twitter was hacked and what questions it raises about security of the platform in election year

Unfollow and Block: If you find that a user is stalking you or troubling you on the platform, you can either unfollow them to stop seeing their tweets or block them, to make them vanish from your Twitter feed and messages altogether.

Advanced Block: If you and your friends want to block the same accounts, you can use the advanced block feature, and export or import a list of blocked accounts from inside of the Settings menu.

Disable Direct Messages: You can disable the Receive Direct Message option from inside of the Settings Menu. This will prevent any account that you do not follow from sending you DMs.

Also Read: Verified accounts on Twitter silent after hacking incident, others tweet memes about it

Make your account private: If an account is private then only the people you allow to follow you can see your tweets, fleets or can DM you. This makes your basic account, which might be required to run a hack inaccessible to hackers, until and unless you allow them to follow you.

Report: If you feel that someone is troubling you or trying to stalk you against your will, while at the same time, violating Twitter Rules, you need to report the person. You can report abusive behaviour directly from a tweet, profile, Direct Message or fill out a Twitter web form.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd