Connect with friends, family using WhatsApp group video call: Here’s how

As the country has been put in lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19, we are inclined towards technology more than ever to connect with our friends and family. Most of you might have downloaded apps from the Play Store or App Store to make group video calls but instead of installing new apps, you can just WhatsApp to make group video calls.

The Facebook-Owned messaging app is so popular that it is hard to find anyone with a smartphone who doesn’t use WhatsApp. So, you can just tap some buttons and connect with the people you like to make a group video call. Apart from its wide usage, another advantage of using WhatsApp for video calls is that all of your calls are end-to-end encrypted to save your privacy or getting trapped into being spied.

How to make WhatsApp group video call

WhatsApp allows group video calls with a maximum of four participants, meaning you can invite three people to talk to you on video conference. There are two ways you can initiate a group video call.

The first step includes starting a one-on-one video call with a contact, which you can do by either going into “calls” tab and tapping on the video call icon next to a contact or by tapping on a contact’s display picture from “chats” tab and selecting the video call icon. Once your call connects, you can invite more people by tapping on “Add Participant” button at the top right corner of the screen.

The other method is more convenient as it saves the hassle of converting one-on-one video call into a group video call. There are always more than enough WhatsApp groups with a different set of friends and one obligatory family WhatsApp group.

To make a group video call, you can just enter a group and tap on the calling icon in the top right corner. A dialogue box will popup from bottom asking you to “select contacts to call” Now you can just tap on the members whom you want to invite to the group video call and that’s it.

