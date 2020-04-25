How to make customised virtual backgrounds in Skype video calls

Just like Zoom, Skype also lets you choose a custom image as your video chat background. Just like Zoom, Skype also lets you choose a custom image as your video chat background.

At last, Microsoft’s Skype gains the ability to add custom backgrounds to video chats. Previously, most users could only blur their background but the new update finally lets you add your own background to video chats. Zoom, the world’s most popular video conferencing platform, already allows you to choose a custom image as your video chat background. Microsoft’s other platform, Teams, recently got support for custom backgrounds in video calls.

How to customize your background in all Skype video calls

First things first, it is recommended to download and install the latest version (8.59.0.77) of the Skype desktop client on your Windows PC or Mac. Be sure to download the version from Skype’s official website. Somehow the Windows 10 store version of the app doesn’t have this feature. Once you download the updated version of Skype on your PC or Max, follow these steps to use a customised background in Skype video calls.

*Launch Skype app on your PC or Max.

*Open the application, sign in, and click your profile picture,

*Click the Settings button, then click the Audio & Video button.

*Add a new image to customize your background effect. Click on “Add image” and search for an image on your computer you’d like to use.

How to add a custom background to your Skype video calls

*Launch Skype app on your PC or Max.

*Start a Skype video call and click on the triple-dot “More” menu in the lower-right corner.

*Click choose background effect.

*Now add a new image to customize your background effect.

It’s as easy to make a custom Skype background. This way you can make a video call or a business meeting a little more interesting with a custom background.

