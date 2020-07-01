How to create your own Facebook Avatar; now available in India

With the new Facebook Avatar feature, users will now be able to create and share their cartoonish character with others. (Express Photo) With the new Facebook Avatar feature, users will now be able to create and share their cartoonish character with others. (Express Photo)

Facebook Avatars was recently made available in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Canada. The company has now rolled it out to one of its biggest market by user accounts, India. With the help of this feature, Indian Facebook users can create cartoonish characters to represent themselves in chats, similar to Snapchat’s Bitmoji and Apple’s Memoji.

With the new Facebook Avatar feature, users will now be able to create and share their cartoonish character with others. They can use these characters while commenting on posts, inside of profile picture and Messenger chat windows. Apart from this users will also be able to export these avatars to third-party apps like Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram.

If you want to create your own Facebook Avatar, below we explain in a few simple steps on how you can create an avatar and start sending it to your friends.

How to create a Facebook Avatar:

Users will also be able to export these avatars to third-party apps like Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram. (Express Photo) Users will also be able to export these avatars to third-party apps like Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram. (Express Photo)

* Update the Facebook app to the latest version from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

* Go into the Facebook app and tap in the hamburger menu on the top right corner. For iOS users the hamburger menu will be located on the bottom right corner.

* Scroll down and tap on the ‘See More’ option.

Facebook Dark Mode for mobile app is now available for some users: How to enable

* Tap on the ‘Avatars’ option.

* Now you will be required to customise your avatar by selecting the hairstyle, face shape, face lines and more. The app has many customisations that you can select to personalise the avatar to your liking.

* You will also be required to select a body shape for the avatar.

* After you are done with all the customisations. You can tap on the done icon located on the top right corner.

Also Read: How to transfer your Facebook photos and videos to Google Photos

* The app will then generate your avatar and provide you with tips on how you can use your avatar.

* Then it will ask you to choose a pose for your avatar and share in on your feed. There is also an option to skip this step.

* To use your Facebook Avatar, you can tap on the smiley face icon in any text field and then select the avatar from the sticker section.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd