This trick will help hide your phone number on Telegram

Telegram now lets you hide your phone number from strangers and those in your groups. Here's how (File)

Telegram is a feature-packed messaging app, many of which are privacy orientated features. One of the many abilities of Telegram is to hide personal details from people you message or those who are in common groups with you.

Hiding your phone number prevents strangers from getting your registered phone number and harassing you on Telegram or outside the platform. Here is how you can hide your Telegram number in a few easy steps.

How to hide your phone number on Telegram

Step 1: Open telegram, go to the settings

Open the Telegram app and pull out the hamburger menu from the right. Select the Settings option to enter Telegram Settings.

Step 2: Navigate to Privacy and Security

Under the Settings tab, find the ‘Privacy and Security’ section. Under this option, you will find the Privacy tab where you can select who can view various elements like your profile picture, last seen status and more.

Step 3: Change the ‘Phone Number’ setting to Nobody

Find the ‘Phone Number’ option and change the corresponding option to ‘Nobody’ if you want complete privacy. Alternatively, you can also set it to ‘My Contacts’, making your number visible to only those whose number you already have saved in your contacts. If you set it to nobody, a new option will pop up below asking who can find your account using your number. You can choose either Everybody or My Contacts in this option.

Bonus tip

The same section of privacy settings can also be used to hide a number of other details that can be used to harass you or track you down. These include your profile picture, your last seen and online status. You can even decide who can call you and add you to groups from this section.