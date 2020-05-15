Follow Us:
Friday, May 15, 2020
COVID19

How to get Spotify Premium free for three months

Spotify is currently offering a free three-month Premium subscription to all users, here's how you can avail the benefit.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 15, 2020 8:16:27 am
Spotify, Spotify Premium, get Spotify Premium for free, Free Spotify Premium subscription, Spotify Premium hack, Spotify Premium price, Spotify Premium free Free users who have never had a Spotify Premium subscription are being offered a complimentary three-month subscription on all Premium plans. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

Spotify is an extremely popular music streaming service with over 286 million monthly active users. The app supports a dual revenue model: ad-based and subscription-based. The company is now offering a three-month benefit across all of its premium plans in India.

Free users who have never had a Spotify Premium subscription are being offered a complimentary three-month subscription on all Premium plans. Whereas, for users who have earlier had an active Premium plan or are currently on one, the company is offering a three-month subscription at the cost of one month. The offer is valid until June 30.

Today we will be detailing the procedure of download, installing and activating a premium plan on Spotify:

* Head over to the Google Play Store on Android or Apple App Store on iOS.

* Search for Spotify and tap on it to open the product page.

* Tap on Install, which will then download and install the app on to your smartphone.

* Open the app.

* On the front splash screen, you will have to sign up or log in using your Facebook account, Email address or phone number.

* Sign up for an account or log in to your existing account.

* After you are signed in you are required to tap on the Premium tab located on the bottom right corner.

Spotify, Spotify Premium, get Spotify Premium for free, Free Spotify Premium subscription, Spotify Premium hack, Spotify Premium price, Spotify Premium free The company offers three Premium plans: Individual, Family and Student.

* A new page will open up showing you all of the plans that you can purchase.

* Scroll down till you find the ‘Premium subscription free for three months’ cards.

* Select the plan you want to activate, like the Premium Individual plan.

* This will then take you to a new page where you will be required to enter your credit/debit card details for recurring payments.

* After everything is successful the Premium subscription will activate.

Note: You will not be charged any amount until your three-month Premium plan subscription is over. After this, you will be charged a monthly fee for using the service.

Apart from the three-month free Premium subscription service offer, the company is currently also offering its Individual Premium subscription at a discounted price of Rs 699 for 12 months. Just like the three-month benefit, this offer will also expire on June 30.

