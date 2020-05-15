How to get Spotify Premium free for three months

Free users who have never had a Spotify Premium subscription are being offered a complimentary three-month subscription on all Premium plans. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Free users who have never had a Spotify Premium subscription are being offered a complimentary three-month subscription on all Premium plans. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

Spotify is an extremely popular music streaming service with over 286 million monthly active users. The app supports a dual revenue model: ad-based and subscription-based. The company is now offering a three-month benefit across all of its premium plans in India.

Free users who have never had a Spotify Premium subscription are being offered a complimentary three-month subscription on all Premium plans. Whereas, for users who have earlier had an active Premium plan or are currently on one, the company is offering a three-month subscription at the cost of one month. The offer is valid until June 30.

Today we will be detailing the procedure of download, installing and activating a premium plan on Spotify:

* Head over to the Google Play Store on Android or Apple App Store on iOS.

* Search for Spotify and tap on it to open the product page.

* Tap on Install, which will then download and install the app on to your smartphone.

* Open the app.

* On the front splash screen, you will have to sign up or log in using your Facebook account, Email address or phone number.

* Sign up for an account or log in to your existing account.

* After you are signed in you are required to tap on the Premium tab located on the bottom right corner.

The company offers three Premium plans: Individual, Family and Student. The company offers three Premium plans: Individual, Family and Student.

* A new page will open up showing you all of the plans that you can purchase.

* Scroll down till you find the ‘Premium subscription free for three months’ cards.

* Select the plan you want to activate, like the Premium Individual plan.

* This will then take you to a new page where you will be required to enter your credit/debit card details for recurring payments.

* After everything is successful the Premium subscription will activate.

Note: You will not be charged any amount until your three-month Premium plan subscription is over. After this, you will be charged a monthly fee for using the service.

Apart from the three-month free Premium subscription service offer, the company is currently also offering its Individual Premium subscription at a discounted price of Rs 699 for 12 months. Just like the three-month benefit, this offer will also expire on June 30.

