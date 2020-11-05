How to get back old Gmail, Drive, Calendar icons on Android, iOS and Chrome

How to replace new Google logos with older ones.

Google recently replaced logos and icons for some of its services including Gmail, Calendar, Drive and more. The new logos have seen a mixed reaction, with some people not caring about the update, while others are hating the new update. If you are in the latter, there is no official way for you to roll back to the older icons. However, there is a way you can replace Google’s new icons with the older ones on Android, iPhone and Chrome. Here’s how.

How to replace new Google icons with older ones on Android

Android is an open-source operating system, due to which it is very easy to tinker around inside of the software. You can easily change the icon pack of your device by downloading one from the Play Store and installing it. It will change the look of all your icons and change how they look in the notification shade also.

If you do not want to change all the icons, but just want to change the icons for specific apps like Gmail and Calendar. You can do so by downloading a launcher, like Nova Launcher and then from inside its settings change the icons of specific apps. You can find the older icons online with a simple Google search for the icons.

How to replace new Google icons with older ones on iOS

Changing the icons will be a bit tricky for iPhone users, considering that they will first have to update to iOS 14 first. Apple with iOS 14 has brought in theming capability.

To change the icons on iOS 14, first you need to download Google’s older icons in their PNG format from the web. After you have the desired icons, you can head over to Siri Shortcuts and tap on the ‘Create’ button and then create a new shortcut with a scripting action.

Select the ‘Open App’ option and pick the app for which you want to change the icon. Type in the apps name and tap done.

Now open the shortcut from within the app and tap ‘Share’. Select the ‘Add to Home Screen’ option and tap on the blank icon to add the old logo you had downloaded.

How to replace new Google icons with older ones on Chrome

Unlike the many steps, you would have to follow on Android and iOS to get back the older icons, Chrome is one of the easiest places to do so. Thanks to an extension called “Restore old Google icons” you can replace the icons with just a single click. You can download the extension from the Chrome Web Store and tap on the restore button. Keep in mind this is not an official extension from Google.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd