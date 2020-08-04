Deleted Google Play Store from phone by mistake? How to get it back

Google Play Store cannot be uninstalled on the devices it comes pre-installed on, as it is bundled with the G Apps pack that manufacturers load on top of the AOSP build. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Google Play Store cannot be uninstalled on the devices it comes pre-installed on, as it is bundled with the G Apps pack that manufacturers load on top of the AOSP build. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Accidentally deleted Google Play Store from your Android smartphone and that’s worrying you? Well, don’t be worried as we bring the solution for you. Before we start explaining the methods of getting back the Google Play Store, you need to understand that the Play Store cannot be uninstalled on the devices that had it pre-installed. This is because it is bundled with the G-Apps pack that manufacturers load on top of the AOSP build.

Here’s how you can restore the deleted Google Play Store in a few easy steps.

Removed Google Play Store from home screen

If you have removed the Play Store from your home screen, you can simply bring it back by opening your app drawer, locating the Play Store app, long pressing it and dragging it back to the home screen.

If that is not the case and you seem to have hidden or disabled the app, take a look at the solutions below.

Unhide Google Play Store app

To check if you accidentally hid the Play Store, you need to head over to your phone settings, search for the Hide apps option and unselect all the apps that you do not want to hide anymore.

Some manufacturers like Xiaomi do not give the option in the settings and you are required to swipe right on the home screen with two fingers to show the hidden apps and then unhide the.

Re-enable Google Play Store app

If the Google Play Store has been disabled, you can re-enable it by following the given steps:

* Open the phone Settings panel and head over to the Apps tab.

* Once in the list of all Apps, look for the Google Play Store and tap on it.

* The App info screen will show an Enable option if it has been disabled.

* Tap on the ‘Enable’ option and restart your phone to get Play Store back.

