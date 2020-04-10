Here’s how to cut down on Facebook scrolling during COVID-19 lockdown

Facebook’s Quiet Mode feature lets you spend time away from your phone and with your family. Facebook’s Quiet Mode feature lets you spend time away from your phone and with your family.

Due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, a lot of people are practising social distancing and staying at their homes. Due to which they are spending a lot more time on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. These platforms have understood these trends and are trying to do their bit by taking on initiatives that help generate awareness about the disease.

However, due to so much spare time, people are also losing track of time and just keep scrolling through social media posts for hours. But Facebook feels that people need to set boundaries for how they spend their time online.

The company says that it has integrated tools like Quiet Mode into iOS, which will mute all of the push notifications from Facebook. And if you were to open the app in the set time, it will remind you that you have to set this time aside and limit your time inside of the app and will not let you open the app.

To use Facebook’s Quiet Mode on your iOS device you need to follow the given steps:

* Open the Facebook app on your iOS device and open the settings menu.

* When inside, scroll down and tap on ‘Your Time on Facebook’.

* Inside, tap on ‘Manage your time’

* This will then bring up a pop-up that will ask you to schedule the Quiet Mode.

* The app will let you access the mode at any given time that you schedule it for or even let you start immediately.

* When turned on and you try to access the app, it will show you a disclaimer along with how much time is left.

* But when in immediate need during the break, the app will allow you to gain access for 15 minutes.

