Instagram is one of the most popular photo and video sharing app. As people upload a lot of personal photos on the platform, it is vital to use two-factor authentication to keep the account safe from hackers. This is a security feature, which most of the social media apps offer to users and one should enable it. Setting up two-factor authentication means that one can only log in to their account if they have a special login code. Once you enable two-factor authentication on Instagram, you will get security codes, which you will be asked to enter every time you log in with a new device. Read on to know more about how you can enable this security feature.

How to enable two-factor authentication on Instagram

Step 1: Just open the Instagram app on your device and tap on the ‘profile icon,’ which is located in the bottom right corner.

Step 2: You then need to tap on the hamburger icon, which you will find on the top right side of the screen.

Step 3: Now, visit the settings section and tap on Security.

Step 4: Here, you will see the Two-Factor Authentication option, which you need to press on.

Step 5: Tap on ‘Get started.’ You will get two options – Text message (SMS) codes on your smartphone and authentication codes via a third-party authentication app like duo mobile or Google authenticator.

The first one means that you can use an authentication app like Google Authenticator, which offers one-time 6-digit passcodes for several mobile platforms. You just need to make sure that you save all the key codes in your smartphone or take a screenshot of it, as the same codes might not be accessible again after the set up is done. After setting up the two-factor authentication, whenever you log in, Instagram will ask you to enter one of the authentication codes you revied via Google Authenticator app.

If you opt for the second option, then you don’t need to worry about authentication codes. Every time you try to log in, you will get an authentication code via SMS and then you can log in to your Instagram account.