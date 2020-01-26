Here’s how to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web: Four simple steps

WhatsApp Dark mode for web. Here’s how to enable the theme. (Image: WABetaInfo) WhatsApp Dark mode for web. Here’s how to enable the theme. (Image: WABetaInfo)

Last week was big for WhatsApp as the messaging company finally rolled out one of its most awaited feature. We are talking about Dark mode here. WhatsApp calls it Dark theme and not Dark mode. This is because there are three themes available, dark theme, light theme and system default option. We at indianexpress.com have previously explained how to enable WhatsApp Dark mode on mobile phone. Now, let’s talk about desktop. Let’s now talk about how you can enable dark mode/ dark theme on WhatsApp Web.

Firstly, you must note that WhatsApp Dark mode is available only for Android beta WhatsApp app users. This means that the feature is said to be available for everyone as of yet. For now, there are no reports on when the feature is coming to iPhone users. Mostly, all WhatsApp feature are made available for iPhone users only when they are bug free and fully operational.

WhatsApp hasn’t revealed any details about WhatsApp Dark mode availability for its web users as of yet but users, mostly people who work in offices, can try out this simple process to turn the WhatsApp web theme to Dark. This process was first reported by WABetaInfo, a blog that reports about the new and upcoming WhatsApp features.

How to enable Dark mode on WhatsApp Web

The WhatsApp Web user should first ensure to use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. Which ever browser they are using to use the web service of WhatsApp.

The web users will then need to download and install Stylus, which is an extension for either Google Chrome or Firefox.

What is Stylus extension? Well, the Stylus extension basically helps users to apply themes to websites and desktop versions of any application. There are several themes including the Dark theme.

After the Stylus extension has been installed and added as extension, users will be able to see several themes including dark theme, and some others. Select dark theme option and and click on “Install style” by clicking on this link.

The good bit here is, similar the mobile version, users will be able to disable the dark theme as well. All they will need to do is, select the stylus extension and disable/delete the theme from Library.

To enable WhatsApp Dark theme on Android phone, follow these simple steps.

