How to enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web, desktop app

WhatsApp has finally made its Dark Mode theme available on WhatsApp Web interface and desktop app. With the introduction of this new feature, users will no more have to make use of tricks where they have to change variables inside of the inspect element window to get it. Apart from this, the latest update also brings in other features with it including Animated Stickers, QR codes and more.

Here we are going to take a look at how you can enable Dark mode theme on your WhatsApp Web interface.

How to enable Dark Mode theme on WhatsApp Web

* Update your WhatsApp mobile application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

* Open web.whatsapp.com or your WhatsApp desktop app.

* Verify your WhatsApp account with the WhatsApp Web QR code.

* Tap on the three dots located on the top right corner of the left window, where all your contacts are showing up.

* Tap on the ‘Settings’ option.

* In the settings panel, tap on the ‘Theme’ option.

* In the new option Window, tap on Dark, to enable the Dark Mode theme.

How to enable Dark Mode theme on Android

* Open WhatsApp and tap on the three dots located at the top right corner.

* Tap on the Settings option.

* Open the ‘Chats’ option.

* Tap on the ‘Theme’ option.

* Enable Dark mode.

How to enable Dark Mode theme on iOS

* Open the Settings panel.

* Tap on the ‘Display & Brightness’ option.

* Tap on the Dark option to enable system-wide dark mode.

