How To: Request, download and view all of the data WhatsApp has on you

Personal data is one of the most important thing in this digital world for most people. And it is also one of the cheapest things you can buy online in bulk from various unethical sellers who have obtained all of this data by any way necessary. General information like name, age, gender and location of a person combined is priced at $0.0005 per person, or $0.50 per 1,000 people, according to a report by Financial Times. The data prices go up to $0.26 per person for data like specific health conditions or taking certain prescriptions.

Most of the peoples data is worth under $1 per person according to the report. Due to which it is quite scary when you think, in how much can a company garner your data and influence you to either purchase your product, vote for a candidate and more. With this realisation, many people would want to keep as less of a trace of their lives and preferences online as necessary.

Today we are going to take a look at how you can request, download and view all of the data that WhatsApp has collected on you for the time you have been on WhatsApp for.

How to: Request WhatsApp data report

* Update the WhatsApp app to its latest version for the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

* Open WhatsApp and head over to its settings panel.

* Open the ‘Account’ tab.

* Tap on the ‘Request account info’ option.

* Tap the ‘Request’ button.

How to: Download the generated report

* Open WhatsApp and head over to the Settings panel.

* Inside of the Settings Panel, tap on the Account option.

* Once again tap on the Request account info option.

* Now you will see that your report has been generated.

* Tap on download the report button.

* A zip file with your report will be downloaded to your phone.

* Extract the report and check on what all data does WhatsApp have on you.

Note: This process requires a time of three days for WhatsApp to compile all of the data it has on you, and send you a report. After your report is ready you will receive a notification intimating you about the same.

