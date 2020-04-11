How to download TikTok videos on your smartphone

How to download TikTok videos to your phone. (Image: Bloomberg) How to download TikTok videos to your phone. (Image: Bloomberg)

TikTok is a platform where people upload short videos to entertain the audience. Sometimes a video or two come up that you like a lot and want to download it for later viewing. So today we will be taking a look at how you can download videos on to your system.

TikTok has an integrated option that allows you to download videos that pique your interest. Here’s how you can download TikTok videos on to your smartphone directly from the app

* Open TikTok and browse to the video you want to download.

* While watching the video tap the ‘Share’ icon located on the bottom right corner.

* It will bring up a share box that will provide you with various options to share the video.

* Browse and select the save option to download the video on to your smartphone.

Keep in mind, this trick will only work for creators with public access enabled on their videos. This will not work for videos, on which creators have limited downloads to just their friends and following.

Another point to keep in mind, the above-mentioned method stamps a watermark to the video promoting TikTok and the creator’s channel. If you do not want that, you can simply follow the steps below:

* Follow the above-mentioned steps and open the Share menu.

* Now do not click on the Save video button, instead, copy the link.

* Now open your web browser and head to a third-party website like ‘expertsphp’ that lets you download videos via URL.

* Paste the video URL there, select a resolution and download.

* The video after being downloaded will show up inside of your gallery.

