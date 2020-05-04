Tired of Twitter? Follow these steps to delete your account

Leaving Twitter is as simple as it sounds. Here’s how to do it. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Leaving Twitter is as simple as it sounds. Here’s how to do it. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Twitter is a fun medium to interact with your followers, read funny memes, follow journalists for breaking news and updates, and so on. However, at times, the micro-blogging medium becomes really toxic because of internet tolls and abusive tweets. Thankfully, there is a way to delete your Twitter account.

Whether you want to take a small break from Twitter or leave the platform permanently, here’s a quick guide on how to say goodbye to the micro-blogging platform.

Know the difference between deactivating and deleting your account

Look, there is a difference between temporarily deactivating your account and permanently deleting it. The moment you deactivate your Twitter account, Twitter will remove your data from its site. Your information will be stored for 30 days before Twitter permanently deletes your account and all the information associated with it from its servers. Remember: After 30 days, you won’t be able to reactivate your Twitter account. Once deactivated your username, passwords, profiles will no longer be visible. However, in case you want to rejoin Twitter before the 30-day period ends, you can reactive your account.

If you are done with Twitter, consider deleting your account permanently. If you are done with Twitter, consider deleting your account permanently.

How to delete Twitter on Android

*Tap on your profile photo in the top left-hand corner of the screen.

*Enter the Settings and Privacy Menu and tap Account

*Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap “Deactivate Your Account.”

*Type in your password and tap Deactivate to confirm the request.

If you want to take a little break from Twitter, consider deactivating your account. If you want to take a little break from Twitter, consider deactivating your account.

How to delete Twitter on iOS

*Tap on your profile photo in the top left-hand corner. Then, select “Settings and Privacy.”

*Click on “Account”

*Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap “Deactivate Your Account.”

* Enter your password and tap the “Deactivate Account” button.

Deleting Twitter from your life can be a big decision. So, be careful before taking this bold step. Deleting Twitter from your life can be a big decision. So, be careful before taking this bold step.

How to delete Twitter on Desktop

*Sign in to Twitter using a web browser.

*Go to your account settings and then select “Settings” from the drop-down menu.

*Click on ‘Deactivate my account’ at the bottom of the webpage.

*Enter your password to deactivate your Twitter account.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd