How to delete WhatsApp account and download all the data

If you are planning to switch to other messaging apps due to privacy reasons, then you might be wondering how you can delete your WhatsApp account and collect all the data. Don’t worry, we have got you covered. In order to delete your WhatsApp account and collect all the data, you just need to follow some steps. For data collection, you might be required to wait for a few days as the company takes time to send you the report. You can also manually export all the chats and media. Read on to know more about this.

How to delete or deactivate your account on Android

Step 1: You first need to open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dotted icon, which is located on the top right corner.

Step 2: Tap on Settings, visit the Account section and then tap on Delete my account option.

Step 3: You then will be required to enter your mobile number and tap on Delete My Account.

Step 4: You will be asked to select a reason for why you want to delete your account in the dropdown.

Step 5: Tap on Delete my account.

How to delete or deactivate your account on iOS

Step 1: Just open WhatsApp on your iOS device and then go to Settings > Account > Delete My Account.

Step 2: Now, enter your phone number and tap on Delete My Account.

What will happen if you delete your WhatsApp account?

The company says that once you delete your WhatsApp account, you won’t be able to regain access to it and you will then have to create a new account. The service takes up to 90 days to delete your WhatsApp information.

WhatsApp says “Copies of your information may also remain after the 90 days in the backup storage that we use to recover in the event of a disaster, software error, or other data loss event. Your information isn’t available to you on WhatsApp during this time. Copies of some materials such as log records may remain in our database but are disassociated from personal identifiers.”

How to know what data WhatsApp collected?

WhatsApp allows you to submit a data collection request to them so that you can see what all data WhatsApp collected since you have joined the platform. Once you send the request, you will get a link to download your data. This process will take three days of time or more than that in some cases to compile all of your WhatsApp data. Just make sure you are using the latest version of the messaging app.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and head over to its settings panel.

step 2: Go to the ‘Account’ section and tap on the ‘Request account info’ option.

Step 3: Now, tap again on the ‘Request’ button and your request will then be sent to the company.

Once your report is ready, the platform will send you a notification intimating you about the same. Now, to access the report, you need to follow the same steps. In the ‘Request account info’ section, you will find the report, which you can download. Once you press on the download button, a zip file with your report will be downloaded to your smartphone. You need to extract the file and then you can check what all data WhatsApp has.

How you can manually download WhatsApp chats and media?

If you just want to export some of the personal chats, then you can do that very easily.

Step 1: You just need to open the chat of the individual, and tap on the three-dotted button.

Step 2: Now, tap on More and select Export chat.

Step 3: Here, you will be asked if you also want to include all the files, photos, videos and other media you exchanged with your friend. Once you tap on ‘Include media,’ you will then get the option to export chat to Google Drive, Gmail, or to any other app.