How to delete Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and TikTok account

According to Global Web Index’s 2019 report, an average human being spends roughly two and a half hours across social media platforms each day. With the lack of opportunities for physical interaction amidst the lockdown, the usage of social media sites has seen an 87 per cent spike in activity in India, with Indians spending anywhere between four to five hours on social media sites every day.

With a major portion of one’s day spent scrolling their feed, people often tend to get overwhelmed by the constant influx of information, and tend to detox by going off their social media accounts for in a while. In case you are someone who has had enough with the very notion of social media and is looking to permanently delete his social media accounts, here is a step-by-step guide of how to erase your digital presence once and for all.

How to delete WhatsApp account

Deleting your WhatsApp account is a fairly straightforward process. However, one must note that once deleted, you cannot regain access to your account, and it can take up to 90 days to delete all your information from WhatsApp. Moreover, copies of information remain in WhatsApp’s backup storage servers for recovery purposes in case of software failure, data loss, disasters etc. To delete your account:

*Open WhatsApp and tap on More Options (three dots in the top right corner).

*Open Settings, followed by Account, and click on ‘Delete my account’.

*Enter your phone number in the proper format.

*Select one of the reasons from the dropdown menu as to why you are deleting your account.

*Tap on DELETE MY ACCOUNT.

Following these steps will delete your account from WhatsApp, erase your message history, delete your existence from all WhatsApp groups and even permanently get rid of your Google Drive backup. However, some information like log records and legal issues might persist in their database.

How to delete Instagram account

In order to delete your Instagram account, you have to access your feed from your desktop since there is no feature to delete your Instagram account from the app itself. The process is-

*Open Help Centre -> Managing Your Account on your desktop.

*Click on the Delete Your Account tab, which will redirect you to a new page.

*Select an option from the dropdown menu to answer why you are deleting your account.

*Re-enter your password and tap PERMANENTLY DELETE MY ACCOUNT.

Once you delete your account, your profile, photos, videos, uploads, likes, comments, groups, messages and followers will be permanently removed. Once deleted, the same username cannot be used in case you decide to create a new account in the future and there is no way to reactivate deleted accounts.

How to delete or deactivate Twitter account

How to delete TikTok account

The Chinese video-sharing social networking service is another popular player in the Indian market these days. However, if lip-syncing and mimicry is not your thing, there are simple steps to delete your TikTok account:

*Open the TikTok app and click on the Me section in the bottom right corner.

*Open Setting by tapping the three dots on the top right side.

*Click on the ‘Manage my account’ option under the Account banner.

*Click the Delete account option at the bottom of the page and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process.

*Once your TikTok account is deleted, you cannot ever login via that account and you lose access to all in-app purchases made by you along with the videos you posted. However, chat messages might remain visible to other users.

How to delete Facebook account

Facebook is one of the most valuable technology companies in the world, and this is because of its user base of 2.45 billion people. If you have been using Facebook for really long and are now tired of it there’s a way to delete the account. Here are the steps:

Open Facebook on your desktop and click on a small, downward pointing arrow on the top right side.

Click on Settings, then click on the Your Facebook Information tab in the left column.

Click on the Deactivation and Deletion button on the page.

Choose the Permanently Delete Account option and click Continue to Account Deletion.

Enter your password, click Continue and answer prompts, if any.

Finally, click the Delete Account option on your webpage.

On completing this process, it can take up to 90 days for all of your data to be deleted. Up to the first 30 days, you can cancel your account deletion by simply logging back in and selecting the Cancel Deletion option. Beyond 30 days, all information becomes irretrievable, you cannot regain access to your Facebook account. Your profile photos, posts, groups, likes, comments, will be permanently deleted and you won’t be able to use Facebook login for other apps like Spotify, Instagram etc. However, your friends may still be able to access messages sent by you, and copies of some log records may remain in Facebook’s database.

