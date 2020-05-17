Instagram tips: How to delete comments in bulk, get trolls off your posts

Instagram introduced new features to stop cyberbullying. (Image: Bloomberg) Instagram introduced new features to stop cyberbullying. (Image: Bloomberg)

Instagram recently announced a number of new features to combat cyberbullying on its platform. These features let users choose who can tag them in a post, highlight positive comments, restrict comments from certain accounts, and deleting comments in bulk.

Trolls coming over to your post to roast you can be really inconvenient when you do not want to turn off the comments on your post on. Earlier, you could only remove comments one by one, which was a gruesome task. Thanks to the new features, you can now delete up to 25 comments at once that you do not want to appear on your post. Here’s how to use it:

How to delete comments in bulk

To delete comments in bulk, first, you need to go to the comments section of your Instagram post. Then tap on the three dots icon located on the top right corner of the screen and select the option to manage comments. Now all you need to do is tap on the comments that you wish to remove and delete them in bulk.

The feature has been added to the iOS version of the app. For Android, it was available for quite some time now. Apart from deleting comments in bulk, you can also block or restrict accounts in bulk to stop yourself from the menace of cyberbullying. Once you are in the comments sections and have selected to manage comments, select ‘More Options’ and select to bock or restrict multiple accounts.

It will allow you to not only delete comments but also restrict or block the accounts that made those comments. Alternatively, you can choose the words to hide from your comments box.

