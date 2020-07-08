How to delete your personal data from Aarogya Setu app

Aarogya Setu app now lets you delete your personal data. (Express Photo) Aarogya Setu app now lets you delete your personal data. (Express Photo)

Aarogya Setu, the Indian government’s contact tracing app now lets users delete their accounts from the app permanently. With the introduction of this new feature, the government will supposedly delete all of a user’s data when requested, this would include their personal details and their location data.

The development team has announced the addition of the ability to use Bluetooth contacts to assess the risk level associated with COVID-19. Both of these new features are now available with the latest update of the Aarogya Setu app on both Android and iOS. To get access to these new features, users are required to update the app from their respective app stores.

Today we are going to look at how you can delete your personal data from the Aarogya Setu app:

* Update the Aarogya Setu app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

* Open the Aarogya Setu app and click on the hamburger icon on the top left corner of the app.

* Tap on the ‘Settings’ icon.

* Now you need to select the ‘Delete my Account’ option. And then enter your registered mobile number.

* Now on the next page, tap ‘I Agree’.

* Then the app will ask you to make your phone visible to other devices for 120 seconds.

* After you agree, the app will again ask you to enter your phone number to send an OTP to it and verify your identity.

* The app will then delete your data.

Note: The new feature will help you delete your data stored in the app, however, it will not do so for your data in the app’s servers. Data that is stored in the servers will remain there for 30 days and will automatically be deleted after that.

We tried deleting our data from the app. However, even after the process was successful the phone remained logged in with the registered number and kept showing all of the data. This might be a bug in the app.

