Instagram Guides now available to everyone: How to create your own

Instagram users will now be able to find Guides on a users profile and share them across Stories and DMs. (Image: Instagram)

Instagram has announced that it is expanding its Guides feature to everyone. The feature was released back in May. Initially, the company worked with experts and creators to create guides focused on well-being tips. These included Guides in how to look after yourself, maintain a connection with others, or manage anxiety and grief during COVID-19.

The company states that due to the popularity of the feature and requests for increased availability, it is “expanding Guides to everyone and making them easier to create.”

Instagram users will now be able to find Guides on their profile and share them across Stories and DMs. Instagram will be selecting Product Guides made by users and be featuring them inside of the Instagram Shop, allowing people to discover new products from people they might not follow.

The company states that with its ‘Guides’ feature, it wants to provide its users with another way to connect with their favourite accounts and get inspired by what content people are liking on Instagram.

How to create Instagram Guides

* Open Instagram and head into your profile.

* Tap the ‘+’ icon showing on the top right corner of your profile page.

* From the list of ‘Create’ options, select ‘Guide’.

* Choose what kind of ‘Guide’ you want to make from the three different Guide formats: Places, Products, Posts.

Note: The Places option helps people recommend places to visit. The Products option lets users recommend their favourite products. Lastly, the Posts option lets people recommend other posts they created or saved.

* According to the format chosen, you then need to create a Guide for other Instagram users to look at.

The Posts format can be used to curate a thread of Instagram posts, with catchy headlines and commentary. The Products format can be used to curate products available in the Instagram Shop and promote them. Places will allow people to share location-based recommendations, from city guides to restaurants and cafes.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd