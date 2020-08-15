Independence Day 2020 wishes: How to create personalised WhatsApp stickers

How to create personalised Independence Day stickers for WhatsApp. (Image: Getty Images)

This Independence Day most of us will be locked inside of our homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus making it extremely difficult to celebrate it with friends and family. That being the case, does not mean that you cannot send wishes to your loved ones. Using platforms like WhatsApp, you can wish your friends and family a happy independence day in the form of personalised stickers.

Today, we will be taking a look at how you can create personalised stickers and wish everyone you want to.

How to make personalised Independence Day WhatsApp stickers

* Download and install the ‘Sticker Maker’ app from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

* Search and download good Independence Day wishes images from the web on to your smartphone.

* Open the app and tap on the “Create a new sticker pack” option.

* Write a name for your custom sticker pack.

* Now tap on the ‘add sticker’ button.

* Select the downloaded images from your gallery and start customising them.

* Once you are done with the first sticker, you can create many more that will populate the sticker pack you are creating. Note, you can only add up to 30 stickers in one pack.

* When done, you can tap o the ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ button.

* This custom sticker pack will then show up in your WhatsApp sticker library, from where you can choose the perfect sticker for a chat and send it to your friends and family, wishing them a Happy Independence Day.

How to download pre-made Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers

If you do not want to create personalised WhatsApp Stickers, you can simply download pre-made sticker packs by following the given steps.

* Open the WhatsApp contact you want to send the sticker too.

* Now tap on the emoji icon inside of the chat bar.

* Tap on the Sticker icon and then tap the ‘+’ icon.

* Scroll to the bottom of the list and tap the “Get more stickers” option.

* This will open the App Store of your phone with WAStickerApp searched for and showing you sticker options you can download.

* Search for and download a sticker pack that you like.

* Head over back to the chat and send the downloaded stickers.

Note: If you delete the sticker app from your phone, the stickers added to your phone will disappear from WhatsApp.

