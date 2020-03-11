How to create your own GIFs on WhatsApp

Using a GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) is one of the best ways users can express themselves sometimes. And since social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp allow users to send GIFs to others, usage and creation of GIFs are at a new high.

Apart from helping users express their feelings, they also let the chats be more fun by introducing a visual relief in between a lot of text. WhatsApp currently provides its users a number of GIFs they can select and use directly from the platform. However, sometimes the provided GIFs in the library are not enough. We explain how you can create your own GIFs from videos directly from WhatsApp.

Before we tell you how you can create GIFs on WhatsApp, take note that you can only convert videos that are of six seconds or less into GIFs. If the video is longer than six seconds, you will have to trim it to size.

* Open WhatsApp on your iOS or Android smartphone and then open the chat window of the person or the group you want to send a self-made GIF on.

* In the chatbox, click on the attachment option and select Gallery.

* Now browse your gallery and find the video you want to create into a GIF.

* Select the video and in the preview window trim it to under six seconds.

* After the video has been trimmed to size, a GIF button will show up just below the timeline.

* After you tap on the GIF button, the video will be converted into a GIF.

* You can then add any text or caption to the GIF if you want and press on the send button.

* After pressing the send button the short GIF would be sent to the selected contact.

* The GIF will also be saved in your gallery, for future use.

