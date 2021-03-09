Facebook now lets you create Reels: Here’s how you can make one

Facebook allows users to choose the audience for their reel (Representational Image)

Facebook announced today that it is rolling out the ability to create and share Instagram Reels on the platform. Short videos are widely popular in India and there have been several apps that have tried to capitalise after the ban on Bytedance’s TikTok. Facebook will be following Instagram’s footsteps with the introduction of Reels.

Here’s how to create a Reel on Facebook

# On the top of your Facebook news feed, select Reels or short video.

# You can capture video clips by using the camera in the app and upload videos from your smartphone’s camera roll as well. You can use the timer as well to record videos hands-free.

# You can inspect, trim and edit multiple videos suitable for your Reel.

# You can either add the original audio while recording or add audio later or search and choose a song from Facebook’s music library.

# You can choose Augmented Reality (AR) effects available from Facebook’s AR library which also includes effects from creators. Facebook also gives users the ability to add different AR effects on multiple clips in a video.

# Users can change the speed of the video whether they want it to be slow motion or fast forward. Also, they can change the speed of the video or audio separately.

# Once the Reel has been made, users can share it on their news feed. Facebook gives the option to choose the audience for this reel. They can share it with people on their friend list, make it public, or set their own custom audience to whom the Reel will be visible.

Facebook has announced that it is testing a feature for Instagram content creators in India that allows them to share their Reels on their Facebook accounts. The social media giant also gives people with public accounts to have their Reel recommended to people on Facebook.

A limited number of content creators on Instagram in India also have been given the ability to have their Reels recommended on Facebook. The list includes popular content creators and sports personalities like Pooja Dhingra, Ashish Chanchlani, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and others.