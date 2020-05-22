How to create and join Messenger Rooms using WhatsApp

How to access WhatsApp via Messenger Rooms. (Image: Facebook) How to access WhatsApp via Messenger Rooms. (Image: Facebook)

Facebook recently launched the Messenger Rooms feature to take on the popular video conferencing platform Zoom and Google Meet. The feature is available for everyone and soon it will be accessible via WhatsApp allowing its users to directly have group calls with friends on Facebook. The option is already available for some beta users and is expected to roll out to a wider user base across the world very soon.

The Messenger Rooms shortcut within WhatsApp will switch you to the Messenger app or the Messenger website in your mobile or web browser. Users need to have a Facebook account to create a room that takes place outside of WhatsApp. Also, video chats in Messenger Rooms aren’t end-to-end encrypted, unlike WhatsApp video calls.

How to use Messenger Rooms

Accessing the Messenger Rooms shortcut in WhatsApp is more or less the same for Android, iPhone, and Desktop app. Here is how you can access Messenger Rooms via WhatsApp:

In an Android device, to create and share a room link, open WhatsApp > go to Calls tab > Create a room. You can also open an individual chat then go to Attach > Room or open a group chat (with five or more participants) and tap Group call icon > Create a room.

You will be prompted to ‘Continue in Messenger’ that will take you out of WhatsApp and through to the Messenger app or website. You can type the name of the room you created and send the link on WhatsApp to invite users.

For those who received the invitation to join a room, they can do so by tapping on the link and open it in your mobile browser or Messenger app. All you need to have is an updated Messenger app and log in with your Facebook account.

The procedure to create and join a room is the same as for an iPhone. For WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop app, you need to click on Menu or the drop-down or the three dots icon above the chat list and select to ‘Create a room’. You can also enter an individual or group chat and click on Attach > Room. You will be taken out of WhatsApp and through to the Messenger website in your internet browser.

