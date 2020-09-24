How to convert PDF file to a Microsoft Word document for free

Here's how you can convert a PDF file into a word file. (Image: Wondershare)

A lot of us use PDF files on a daily basis during our work, reading a book, studying and more. A PDF file is quite lite as it is compressed and easy to take anywhere as the format of the file remains exactly the same, irrespective of the device being used to check it out. Even though PDF files come extremely handy, they are not easy to edit and make changes to.

If you want to make a few changes inside of a PDF file, you can convert it into a Word file and then do so using a word processing software. Here we will be taking a look at how you can convert a PDF file into a word file.

How to convert a PDF file into a Word file: Online Method

* Head over to http://www.hipdf.com.

* On the webpage navigate to the PDF to Word option and click it.

* Click on the Choose file button.

* This will open a dialogue box where you will have to navigate to the PDF file you want to convert into a Word document and select it.

Also Read: Adobe Photoshop for iPad is now available on the App Store

* After the file is uploaded, you need to tap on the ‘Convert’ button.

* The website will then covert the file into a Word document and prompt you about the same.

* After the file is converted you need to tap on Download.

How to convert a PDF file into a Word file: Offline Method

* Download Wondershare PDFelement software on to your device and install it.

* Once installed you can open the software and select the PDF file you want to convert into a Word document.

Adobe launches Liquid Mode for PDFs: What is it? How to use?

* The software will then convert the file into a Word document.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd