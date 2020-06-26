How to listen to Spotify on Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo smart speakers in India

With Spotify and Amazon Alexa integration, you can listen to music on your Amazon Echo device. (Image: Bloomberg) With Spotify and Amazon Alexa integration, you can listen to music on your Amazon Echo device. (Image: Bloomberg)

Spotify has announced that its premium and free tier users can now stream their music and podcasts directly on your Amazon Echo devices. The company claims that users will now be able to request Alexa in English, Hindi or Hinglish to play music by artist, album, track, genre, curated and personal playlists, as well as podcasts from their Spotify accounts.

How to get Spotify on your Amazon Echo smart speaker

* Open the Alexa app linked to your Echo device on your phone.

* Now head over to the Settings Menu.

* Select the ‘Music’ option.

* Tap on the ‘Link New Service’ button.

* This will bring up a list of services. There you need to tap on Spotify.

* Now you will be required to enter your Spotify username and password.

* After signing in, select the ‘Default Services’ button to set Spotify as your default music service.

After the connection of your Spotify account with your Amazon Alexa account is complete, you can request Alexa on your Echo device to play music or podcasts from Spotify. You can control music playback with voice commands like “Alexa, play Badshah songs on Spotify”, “Alexa, play meditational music on Spotify” and more.

You can also control music playback from within the Spotify app. You are just required to say “Alexa, Spotify connect”, after which your Echo device will be discoverable in the Spotify app. You can select it and control music playback from your phone.

Spotify has also announced that it will soon be bringing support to other Alexa powered devices like the Fire TV and mobile devices. However, the company has not given a timeline as to when this feature will be made available to customers.

