How to comment on Facebook as your page

Many of us have access to the Facebook of the company we work in or a page that was created for passion. However, using that page along with your personal account becomes a bit tedious at times, when you are browsing a Facebook page you want to leave comments on different posts with different accounts.

Today we will tell you a trick using which you can use to comment on Facebook Pages with your personal account and as your page at the same time without the need to log-in to another profile.

Take note, this method only works when you are posting comments on public pages. It will not work on someone’s profile page or on private pages, which you were invited to.

Follow the given steps to comment on Facebook as your page:

* Log into your Facebook account which is linked to the page you want to comment on posts from.

* Now go to the public page you want to leave a comment on.

* Find the post you want to comment on.

* Now above the comments box of the post, where the like button, comment button and Share button are located, click on your image with a drop-down arrow the side.

* Select the page you want to comment as.

* Now make your comment and it will be posted from the page’s id, instead of your personal one.

* Now change it back to your personal id and continue commenting as yourself.

