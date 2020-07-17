Gmail storage full? Here’s how to make space for new mails

Here’s a list of a few simple methods using which you can free up space on your google account. (Image: Google) Here’s a list of a few simple methods using which you can free up space on your google account. (Image: Google)

A lot of us have run into storage issues on our Gmail account. There have been times we have received a notification stating the storage of Gmail account is full and mails need to be deleted in order to receive new ones. Google provides users with a total of 15GB storage for free, this is the storage for Drive files, emails, WhatsApp backups, among others. If you have an Android phone, filling the 15GB is very easy.

Google forums are filled with queries related to storage full issues and two answers get repeated a lot. First, to purchase additional cloud storage from Google at Rs 130 per month for 100GB, and the second is to clean up some space to accommodate new mails.

To buy additional storage you will need to select the amount of storage you want and add your credit card details to make the purchase. After doing this once, Google will set up a recurring payment from your account and you will get additional space until you decide to end the subscription. However, to add new data or receive new emails you will have to clear up the storage and bring the amount of space your account uses to below 15GB.

There are three ways in which you can free up space on your google account: Delete files by size in Google Drive, Delete mails, Google Photos.

Delete files by size in Google Drive

* From a desktop PC head over to https://drive.google.com/#quota.

* Log in to your Gmail account.

* There it will list all your files in descending order, in terms of space occupied.

* Permanently delete the files you do not require anymore.

Delete mails

* Head over to Gmail.com and log in to your Google account.

* In the Search bar, type “has:attachment larger:10M”

* This will bring up all emails with attachments of over 10MB in size.

* Select emails you do not need and tap on the delete button.

* Now head to the Trash and tap on the empty trash button to free up space in your account.

* Now head over to the Spam folder from the left navigation bar.

* Now click on the ‘Delete all spam messages now, and then confirm.

Google Photos

* Head over to https://photos.google.com/settings on a PC.

* Log in to your Google account.

* Change the upload quality from Original to High Quality.

* Google will ask you if you want to recover your storage, which will convert your earlier uploads to High Quality and help you save up on space.

Note: Images and videos stored in Google Photos in the ‘High Quality’ setting, do not eat up your cloud storage.

