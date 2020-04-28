How to change WhatsApp phone number in a few simple steps

Here’s how you can easily change your WhatsApp number without losing your chats. (Image: AP) Here’s how you can easily change your WhatsApp number without losing your chats. (Image: AP)

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in India with millions of users on board. Most of us have been using WhatsApp since the time it was officially launched — in 2009. What if one day someone wants to change their mobile number? What happens to the WhatsApp account that has the old phone number activated? Do they lose the account? What happens to the groups they are a part of? These are some of the questions that come to mind when someone wants to change their phone number given how important WhatsApp has become for each one of us.

WhatsApp has a very easy wat out for it. A feature that it introduced some years ago.

The messaging platform has an inbuilt feature that allows you to change your phone number in just a few steps. Interestingly, the same feature also takes care of letting your contacts know that you have changed your number and they must save that to connect in the future. It also automatically changes your number inside the groups so the admin doesn’t need to re-add you to the group.

So if you are looking to change your WhatsApp number after the lockdown ends or if you have another number and you want to shift to that for WhatsApp, follow the steps mentioned below.

How to change your WhatsApp number

Before you go ahead and change the phone number of your WhatsApp account we want you to know that the platform will notify your contacts about the change in number and will also bring all the chats to your new profile. However, keep in mind that they will have to save your phone number to get your contact name. Let’s get started with how you can change your WhatsApp number in a few easy steps:

* To get started you need to first insert your new SIM card into the smartphone where you have WhatsApp running with your old mobile number.

* After you get the signal bars, head to the WhatsApp app.

* Tap on the three dots that appear on the top right corner and tap on Settings.

* Then tap on ‘Account’ and select the ‘Change number’.

Also Read: WhatsApp takes on Zoom; starts rolling out updated group call limit in India

* Inside the new page, you will be required to enter your old phone number and then the new phone number. Click on Next.

* It will then ask you, who do you want to notify about the change. The options given include ‘All Contacts’, ‘Contacts I have chats with’ or ‘Custom’.

Also Read: WhatsApp sees 70pc dip in highly forwarded messages after new cap

* After you select an option, WhatsApp will then notify all the apt contacts that you have changed your phone number.

* All the groups you were in will also be notified about the change and will automatically add your new number and delete your old number from the group.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd