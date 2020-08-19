Here’s how to cast your Google Meet video calls on TV

Google now allows users to cast Google Meet video calls on TVs using a Chromecast. (Image: Google)

Google has started rolling out Google Meet support for Chromecast, which will allow users to make video calls from their TVs or cast capable displays. This feature is available only with the second-generation Chromecast, third-generation Chromecast and the Chromecast Ultra. The company claims that the “performance may vary” across Android TV and Cast-enabled displays.

How to cast Google Meet via Chromecast to your TV

* Start the Google Meet video conference and turn on your cast enabled display.

* Wait for your computer to detect the cast device.

* Now inside of the meeting, tap the ‘Cast this meeting’ option.

* This will then provide you with a list of target devices. Select the one you want to cast the meeting on to.

* The meeting will then start being projected on the display.

* To start or stop casting meetings mid-session, you can click on the three-dot menu and choose the relevant option.

Note: Google Meet will use whatever camera and microphone you specify on your computer that is casting the meeting. This means you can change the microphone and the webcam to an external one connected to your TV. While casting the source of the sound output automatically changes to the screen, if it has an internal speaker, you can shift it out back to the PC via the settings.

Google in the announcement post cautions users that the performance “may vary” due to signals being transmitted wirelessly.

In related news, Google recently expanded Meet video conferencing support to Google Assistant powered smart displays including the Nest Hub Max. Smart displays will support up to 100 participants in a call.

Separately a new report suggests that Google is planning to replace its Duo video calling app with Meet. The report states that the company will do this in phases and in the end, will discontinue Duo in favour of a unified video conferencing platform.

