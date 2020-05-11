IRCTC Ticket Booking: How to book train tickets using irctc.co.in, IRCTC mobile app

IRCTC mobile app is available on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. (Express Photo) IRCTC mobile app is available on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. (Express Photo)

IRCTC Train Ticket Booking: Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from tomorrow, May 12. The Home Ministry has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) that clearly stated that only asymptomatic and confirmed ticket holders will be able to travel in trains amid the lockdown.

Notably, passengers will be able to book tickets only via online medium using the IRCTC website and mobile app. No one will be able to book tickets at Indian Railways counters. It is mandatory for all passengers to wear a face cover or mask and undergo screening at the time of departure. The Indian Railways has confirmed that only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.

The bookings had begun at 4 PM today, May 11. However, the IRCTC website crashed and showed “Error! In the wake of COVID 19 and as a measure of abundant caution, booking has been suspended on this route for all trains until further advice.- (500162)” — this message.

The bookings should resume again soon and people will be able to book tickets only via IRCTC website and app. The mobile app is available on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store.

How to book train tickets using the IRCTC website:

* Open a web browser and type irctc.co.in.

* After visiting the IRCTC website, click on the ‘Register’ button on the top right corner of the website to create an IRCTC account.

* You will then need to enter your details such as username, password, preferred language, name, date of birth, mobile number, email address, address and more. After filling the details you will need to agree to the terms and conditions. Then click on the register button to create your IRCTC account.

* Existing users can just click on the login button displayed on the homepage. Then enter username > password > captcha code > click on Sign in.

* You will then need to enter the source and destination > select the journey date > class of coach > click on “Find Trains” option.

Note: Currently, trains will only run from New Delhi station to 15 destinations including Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. Trains will return from the destination as well.

* Then select the train you wish to book a seat in from the list shown and also the class of the coach. Indian Railways has clearly stated that these trains will only have AC coaches.

* Click to check availability of seats and fare on that particular train.

* If seats are available you must proceed to book your ticket. Click on Book Now option > fill your details such as name, age, gender, and berth preference.

* IRCTC will then provide you with an option to book ticket only if the confirmed berths are allotted.

* Scroll down and enter mobile number and captcha code. Click on Continue booking option.

* You will then need to make the payment. Select your payment option > choose the preferred option from credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, and others.

* After the payment is made you will be able to download the ticket. You will also receive an SMS on your phone number.

How to book train tickets using the IRCTC mobile app:

The process is more or less the same for the IRCTC app as well. First, create an IRCTC account — follow the same process as the website. To book train tickets using the IRCTC mobile app, here are the steps to follow.

* Download and open the app on your phone and then click on the login option > enter your user ID, password and captcha code.

* Then tap on “Plan my journey” option and enter the origin and destination stations, select date and tap on Search trains.

* Select trains > coach type > check availability > enter passenger details.

* Make the payment by selecting the payment mode that best suits you. The options available are credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, and more > complete the payment. You will be able to download the ticket.

All passengers must ensure to reach the origin station 90 minutes prior to the departure time of the train.

