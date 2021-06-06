How to block your contacts on Tinder in a few easy steps

Tinder has rolled out a new feature that allows users to block all their contacts. The feature prevents people who know you from finding you on the dating application. The feature, however, doesn’t work by giving you columns to fill in with numbers that you want to block on the app.

Instead, the app will now ask users for their entire contact list and use the contact information to block unwanted people. Tinder found, according to a recent survey that 40 per cent of respondents found an ex-partner on a dating app. Similarly, 24 per cent of the respondents have seen a family member or a colleague on the app.

“Each time you visit Block Contacts, we’ll pull your list of contacts from your device so that you can pick who you would like to block. When you leave the feature, we’ll only keep the contact information for the people you have blocked (name, email and/or phone number),” Tinder wrote on a support page.

Now that you know what the new feature does, here is how you can enable it.

How to block your contacts on Tinder

To block one or more of your contacts on Tinder, first, open the app and head over to the settings. Here, scroll down until you find the ‘Block Contacts’ option. You may run into a dialogue box asking you to give the app permission to your contacts database.

Here’s how to block contacts on Tinder. (Express Photo) Here’s how to block contacts on Tinder. (Express Photo)

Once this is done, users will see a list of their contacts, and can manually choose which contacts to block on the app. Users can also simply select all contacts and block all saved numbers from finding their profile. You can similarly unlock a blocked contact by heading over to the ‘Blocked’ tab and selecting the unblock button over the desired contact.