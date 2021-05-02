How to block and unblock a contact on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp is one of the world's leading instant messaging platforms( P.C: Screenshots of WhatsApp app)

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging platforms in the world. Though the service provides an easy-to-use platform for users to connect with friends and family, it can sometimes become a host to unwanted messages from unknown contacts. One way to rid yourself of such unwanted contacts and messages is by blocking contacts you don’t wish to communicate with. When you block someone on WhatsApp, you will not receive notifications, messages, calls, or status updates from them.

Here is how you can block and unblock a contact on WhatsApp.

How to block a contact on WhatsApp

How to block a contact on WhatsApp for Android

1. Open WhatsApp by tapping on the app icon.

2. Tap the three vertical dots in the top right-hand corner of your screen.

3. Click on the Settings option from the drop-down menu.

4. In the settings menu tap Account.

5. Tap the Privacy option and then tap Blocked contacts.

6. Tap on the Add option which is present in the top right-hand corner.

7. Tap the contact you want to block.



How to block someone on WhatsApp for iOS

1. Open WhatsApp by tapping on the app icon.

2. Tap the Settings icon which is located in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen.

3. In the Settings menu, tap Account.

4. In the Account menu, tap Privacy and then Blocked.

5. Tap Add New.

6. Select the contact you want to block.

Alternative method

In case you have previously chatted with the contact you wish to block, or you have received a message from an unknown number, you can block them directly in the chat by tapping the name of the contact and then scrolling down and then tapping on Block Contact.

How to unblock a contact on WhatsApp

How to unblock a contact on WhatsApp for Android

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Tap the three vertical dots in the top right-hand corner to access the More options menu.

3. Tap on Settings.

4. In the Settings menu, tap Account.

5. Tap on Privacy and then select the Blocked contacts option.

6. Tap the name of the blocked contact.

7. Then tap Unblock.

How to unblock a contact on WhatsApp: iOS

1. Open the WhatsApp app.

2. Tap Settings at the bottom right-hand side of your screen.

3. Tap Account then tap on the Privacy option.

3. Tap Blocked.

4. Tap the contact name, and on the contact details page, tap “Unblock Contact.”

Alternative method

Open the chat of the contact you wish to unlock and then tap on the contact’s name. Tap on Unblock.

Will someone know if you block them on WhatsApp ?

When you block someone on WhatsApp they will not be notified of the same. Users may still be able to figure it out as they will no longer be able to see a contact’s last seen or online status in the chat window.

Users will also not see any updates to a contact’s profile photo.

Messages sent to a blocked WhatsApp contact will always show the message sent mark and never show a message delivered mark and users will not be able to call a contact if they have been blocked.