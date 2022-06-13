How to add your music to your Instagram story

One of Instagram’s most popular features is the one that allows users to add music to the stories they share on the platform. Since 2018, users can search a music library that includes songs from various artists within the app. They can then add a snippet of the song to their story along with a sticker that displays the song’s lyrics or name and artist details. Here is how you can add music to your Instagram stories.

First, you have to create a story by tapping on the top-left of the Instagram UI. You can click or upload a picture or video you want to turn into a story while adding whatever modifications you want to add, including captions and stickers. Once you are done with that, it is time to add a song to the story.

Adding music to your instagram story is not that different from adding a sticker Adding music to your instagram story is not that different from adding a sticker

Next, click on the sticker icon in the upper right-hand corner of the screen where you are creating the story. This will open the various stickers that you can use. From here, select the “music” sticker and then search for the song you would like to add to the story. After you select the song, you can slide its waveform on your story to select the snippet that you want to add.

After adding the music you like, you can choose whether the sticker should display lyrics or the name, artist and album art of the track. After adding the music you like, you can choose whether the sticker should display lyrics or the name, artist and album art of the track.

After this, you need to adjust where you want the sticker to appear on the story. If you don’t want the sticker on the screen when people view your story, you can slide it past the edge of the screen. Do remember that people will still be able to see the track playing by looking under your username at the top-left of the screen when viewing your story.