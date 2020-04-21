Houseparty denies hacking rumours, says the platform is safe and never sold user data Houseparty denies hacking rumours, says the platform is safe and never sold user data

Houseparty has gained popularity due to the coronavirus lockdown as it connects friends and family together at the time of social distancing. The good thing about Houseparty app is it can connect as many people as you want on the platform and have you connected with one another while in quarantine.

Of late Houseparty has been under scrutiny for allowing access to user data to hackers. Several Houseparty users took to Twitter to complain about their Houseparty account getting hacked. Some also lost a lot of money to hackers while for others the hackers accessed other accounts such as Instagram and stole data.

Since the Houseparty hacking claims started pouring in the company investigated the matter and has now found that there’s “no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts.” “Our investigation found that many of the original tweets spreading this claim have since been deleted,” it noted in a latest blog post.

“It’s a challenging time, but we are committed to ensuring the best possible experience for our customers, fans, and supporters. Which is why we were so disheartened to hear the false reports of our product compromising third-party accounts,” Houseparty wrote in the post.

ALSO READ: Should you delete Houseparty app from your smartphone?

Houseparty further noted that the platform is secure and that there have been no data breaches and no exposure of customer data or third-party accounts.

“Immediately upon hearing these false reports, we assembled an internal team who worked alongside external experts to investigate. We determined these claims were not true,” the blog post noted.

Houseparty also has a big claim to make. It said that “Houseparty has not ever sold your data and will not ever sell your data. Ever. We’re going to update our Privacy Policy next week to make it much clearer on this and other topics.”

ALSO READ: Houseparty app tips and tricks

As a part of security measures Houseparty is suggesting users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform. “Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple.”

How to delete Houseparty app?

Well since the hacking rumours started pouring in a lot of people deleted Houseparty app from their smartphone. Well, if you still want to delete the app from your smartphone there’s a delete account option available in the Settings menu. Just head over to the Settings > click on Privacy > and then on Delete account. The app will prompt you to enter your account password and re-confirm whether you wish to delete it or not. Click on Ok.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd