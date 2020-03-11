Disney+ goes live in India with Hotstar app: Everything you need to know

Disney+, the original streaming service from the company is now live with the Hotstar app being rebranded to Disney+hotstar. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Disney+, the original streaming service from the company is now live with the Hotstar app being rebranded to Disney+hotstar. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Disney+ streaming service has gone live in India, and the Hotstar app has been rebranded to Disney+hotstar. The service was expected to go live on March 29, but it appears the content is already live, including shows such as The Mandalorian, which is from the Star Wars universe, High School Musical, Marvel’s Hero Project, etc.

The Hotstar app has shed its familiar green/yellow logo and black background on the app icon and the logo. The older icon and logo have been replaced by the blue colour of Disney. The app’s name is now Disney+hotstar and the Disney+ streaming service gets a clear prominence in the branding.

For those who do not know, Disney+ is the original content streaming service from the company, and it will come with access to a lot of Disney-owned content. This would include the entire Marvel franchise, which is owned by Disney, though Hotstar Premium already had access to most of the major Marvel universe movies.

Streaming wars in India: Disney Plus Hotstar launch in India: Here’s what Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ offer

Users who want to check out the new Disney+ hotstar app should update their app on Android or iOS. The Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP content offering has also been renamed as just P and V, and the older crown and star symbol is gone both. The P symbol also appears next to content from Disney such as The Mandalorian.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

What is the price of Disney+hotstar?

The price of the Disney+hotstar service appears to be the same right now as it was for Hotstar Premium. So if you were paying Rs 999 per annum or Rs 299 per month. Premium service on Hotstar gives users access to all the content, including the Disney+ content.

We were able to play The Mandalorian on our Disney+hotstar premium account. However, the price could change, given the official date for the service going live is March 29, so we will have to wait and see.

What about Hotstar VIP users? Can they access Disney+hotstar content?

Hotstar also has another offering called Hotstar VIP, which does come with ads and while it lets users also access the Premium content, it does not give access to American/International TV shows and movies. So the Disney+ original content cannot be viewed if you are on VIP. This means shows like The Mandalorian, etc.

But Disney movies like Doctor Strange, Captain America: Civil War can be seen by VIP users, though only in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Other Disney shows like Mickey Mouse, Timon and Pumbaa, Sofia the First, which are aimed at kids can be viewed in regional languages as well by VIP users. For English, you will need to upgrade to Premium.

Disney+ Hotstar live in India: The Mandalorian can now be viewed by Hotstar premium subscribers. Disney+ Hotstar live in India: The Mandalorian can now be viewed by Hotstar premium subscribers.

The Hotstar VIP service costs Rs 365 per annum. We were not able to watch the Disney+ original content and other American shows with the VIP service, though the content is visible on the app. In order to watch the Disney+ content, the app will prompt you to upgrade to the Hotstar premium service, which costs Rs 999 per annum.

What are the Disney+ shows which have gone live in India?

It brings all of the original Disney+ streaming content along with other shows from Disney’s catalogue. The original shows are High School Musical: The Series, The Mandalorian, Diary of a Future President in the original scripted shows. Nonfiction shows are Marvel’s Hero Project, The Imagineering Story, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Pick of the Litter, Encore and Shop Class. Other content from Disney+ includes Mickey Mouse (Shorts), Captain America: Civil War, Cars, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, etc. Season Seven for Star Wars Clone Wars is not visible in India.

But I can’t see these new Disney+ shows or content even after updating the app?

While the content has gone live, not all of it is being highlighted by the Disney+hotstar app. It is best to search on the Android or iOS app for the shows you were waiting to watch, because the top banners on the app are still highlighting other content, which has been available for sometime now.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd