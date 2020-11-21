Remember Shazam? That feature is now integrated in iPhones: How to use

(Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Apple acquired Shazam back in 2018 for $400 million. Shazam is an app that would let users identify songs that were being played around with a single tap. Now, the company has integrated Shazam’s functionalities into its iPhone, allowing users to recognise songs that are playing with a single tap.

This feature is available on iPhones running iOS 14.2 or above. If your iPhone is not updated, you can open the Settings and head into the ‘General’ tab. There you need to tap on the ‘Software Update’ option. If an update shows up, you can tap Download and Install.

After you have updated your iPhone, you can follow the given steps to add the ‘Music Recognition’ feature to your device’s Control Centre. This will then allow you to identify a song playing in the background with a single tap.

* Open the iPhone Settings.

* Head over to the Control Centre tab.

* Scroll down and tap on the ‘More’ option.

* Tap on the ‘+’ icon located next to the ‘Music Recognition’ option.

* The Music Recognition feature will now be added to your device’s Control Centre.

* Now while listening to a song, you can simply slide down the Control Centre and tap on the Music Recognition option, to help you in recognising the song.

Unlike Shazam, that could just help you recognise the song you were listening to in the background, Apple’s Music Recognition feature lets users recognise music from even a playlist they are listening to on their phone.

