Here’s why there’s no Instagram app for iPad

After years of its existence, Instagram has yet to come out with an app made for the iPad. If you thought that 2020 will be different, you should not get your hopes up because apparently, Instagram CEO thinks that it’s not the “next best thing to do yet”.

When app developers create an app for the iPhone, it’s common for them to also make an app for the iPad. It happens only rarely that the iPad version of an app is not made available from the get-go. However, even after years of its existence and booming popularity since its launch in 2010, Instagram has yet to roll out an iPad version of its app.

Why there is no Instagram app for iPad

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri took to the platform over the weekend to answer user queries on his story. The Verge’s Chris Welch shared Mosseri’s response on a question that asked him why we haven’t seen an app for the iPad yet. Mosseri said that the company “would like to build an iPad app” for Instagram, “but we only have so many people, and lots to do, and it hasn’t bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet.”

The comments on the post suggest that people are not happy about the explanation given by Mosseri. People also pointed out how small teams or solo developers have universal apps without any issue and others were quick to pitch in their profile to hire them as UI/UX designer for the Instagram’s iPad app project.

He also said Instagram “would like to build an iPad app.” “But we only have so many people, and lots to do, and it hasn’t bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet.” The iPad is 10 years old. Maybe by the time it’s 20, then? — Chris Welch (@chriswelch) February 15, 2020

Since Instagram does not have a dedicated app for the iPad, the people living in the Apple ecosystem have no choice but to use the platform on an iPhone. There is always the option to use the internet browser on an iPad to log on to Instagram’s website but the web-experience of the platform is nowhere near the app experience. Also, there is no access to the DMs over the web-interface. The third-party solutions to view Instagram on an iPad also do not provide the same experience as the native Instagram app on an iPhone or an Android device.

In the same QnA session, a user asked Mosseri, “I don’t see any ads on my Instagram. Not a single ad. Is this normal?” Instagram CEO explained that a very small group of Instagram users never see ads of any kind in the app so that Instagram can “understand the effect of that.”

