Here’s when WhatsApp sends a ‘Temporarily banned’ message to a user

WhatsApp can send a ‘Temporarily banned’ message if you are using an unsupported version of the messaging app. The company says it can even permanently ban the WhatsApp account if you don’t switch to the official app.

If you are using the original version of WhatsApp, then you don’t need to worry. But, those who use unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or the ones that claim to move your WhatsApp chats between phones, might be in trouble as these are altered versions of WhatsApp.

The third-party apps like WhatsApp Plus basically offer features similar to the original messaging app as well as some advanced features like auto-replies, chat scheduling, and more. One won’t find these features on WhatsApp.

By offering these types of features, the developers of third-party apps try to attract users while also promising an experience similar to WhatsApp. A lot of users then transfer their chats to apps like WhatsApp Plus or GB Plus to use the advanced features.

So if WhatsApp finds an account violating the guidelines of the messaging app, then the user can face a temporary or permanent ban on the app.

“These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp doesn’t support these third-party apps because we can’t validate their security practices,” the company said. If you want to shift to the official version of the messaging app, then you should first back up all your chats.

“If you’re using an app other than WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp, we recommend saving your chat history before downloading the official WhatsApp app,” the company said.

Besides, earlier this month, WhatsApp banned over three million Indian accounts to prevent harmful behaviour and spam during the 46-day period from June 16 to July 31, 2021. The company revealed this in its second report in accordance with the IT Rules 2021. PTI reported that more than 95 percent of users were banned in India due to the unauthorized use of automated or bulk messaging, which resulted in spam.