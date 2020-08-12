Twitter now lets users choose who can reply to their tweets, who can’t

Here's how you can select people who can reply to your tweet. (Image: Bloomberg)

Twitter is on a roll as it’s bringing new features every passing day. It recently introduced Instagram Stories like fleets in India that disappear in 24 hours. The social media giant is now giving more control to users. Twitter has pushed out a new update that allows users to choose who can reply to their tweets and who can’t. This new setting is now available for every user globally including India.

Notably, users who are restricted from replying to your tweets will still be able to view, retweet, retweet with comment, like and share your tweets. Let’s take a quick look at how you can enable the setting to limit unwanted users from responding to your tweets. Well, before getting into how the new feature works, you just note that this isn’t the first time Twitter has introduced features that provides more power to users.

How to choose who can reply to your tweet

* Open Twitter on your phone or desktop.

* Tap on the globe icon and select who can reply to your tweet: Everyone, People you follow or Only the people you mention.

* Once you select the option you want, compose your tweet and tap tweet.

Take note that once you publish the tweet, you will not be able to change its reply settings.

How to choose who you can reply to

* Inside of the compose screen, you can see the people in the conversation you will reply to. There you can click on the “Replying to” option to bring up the editing screen, which will consist of a list of people who are a part of the conversation.

To add people into a conversation, you can simply type their username into your tweet. And to remove people you can tap on the checkmark icon to deselect participants inside of the editing screen.

If you have blocked any accounts, they will be visible to you in the recipient list with the blocked indicator.

To check how many participants are in a tweet, you can simply take a look at the number next to the reply icon indicating how many direct replies the original Tweet has received.

