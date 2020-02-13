Here’s how you can express your love this Valentine’s on WhatsApp, Hike and Snapchat

You can use these methods on WhatsApp, Snapchat and Hike to wish your loved one a Happy Valentine’s Day. You can use these methods on WhatsApp, Snapchat and Hike to wish your loved one a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is just a day ahead and all of us are ready to gift our loved ones something special. However, apart from gifts how are you planning to make the day special for your better half? One idea is to express your love throughout the day we reminding your significant other of how much you love them.

You can do this by sending Valentine wishes to them via WhatsApp and Hike in terms of stickers and on Snapchat you can add special filters on to your selfies and show them your love, here’s how you can do all of this:

Hike Stickers

Hike has made new animated sticker packs for Valentine’s Day, which consist of teddy bears, hearts and more. It has even released a special pack for the LGBTQ community.

To use these special sticker packs, Hike users can head over to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store and search for Valentine’s Day stickers for Hike. They can also search the respective stickers from inside of the app, which when selected will redirect the user to their respective app store.

After the pack is downloaded and installed, all of the stickers inside of the pack will be made available to users inside of the Hike app.

WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp offers users pre-installed sticker packs just like Hike. It also allows them to download third-party sticker packs from the PlayStore/App Store and from the web. It offers a number of Valentine’s Day specific stickers integrated onto the platform and it allows you to add to the collection from anywhere you like. To send Valentine’s Day stickers on WhatsApp you can follow the given steps:

* Open the chat window of the person you want to send the sticker to and tap on the text bar.

* Now select the emoji option and in the bottom bar tap on the sticker option.

* Now tap on the plus button and scroll down.

* There you will need to click on the “Get more stickers” option.

* After this you will be redirected to the respective app store, which will be populated by various sticker packs.

* Find the respective stickers and download.

* After that go back into the chat and send the apt stickers to your loved ones.

Snapchat Filters

Snapchat Filters

On Snapchat, you can send your images with various Valentine’s Day themed filters applied to your loved ones. The company has populated its apps with various filters that can be used to send images.

To use these filters you need to open up the Snapchat app and log press on the window which is showing your face. After that, it will bring up various filters, select the filter you want then click a photo or make a small video with that filter turned on.

