Snapchat rolls out new filters for Friendship Day: Here’s how to play ‘Rock Scissors Paper’

With Friendship Day just around the corner, the Snap team has introduced an Augmented Reality-based ‘Rock Scissors Paper’ game. Created by the company’s official lens creator Gayathri Mohan, users can engage in the classic game and celebrate their friendship by letting the winner decide the hangout spot for the day.

You can also create a collage with your friends using the iconic Hindi song ‘Yaaron’ by KK. Users can also use the recently launched Friendship Day Bitmojis and celebrate the day with their best friends.

Snap is also working on the community-driven video platform Spotlight, adding tags #FriendsOnSnapchat that will show who or what people like the most while the #MySnapSquad will help share montages of your best moments shared with your friends.

Spotlight will be featuring the most entertaining short videos from the whole community enabling users to expand their influence and help creators make their way to the center stage. You can see the newly released Bitmojis in the image below.

Snapchat launched four new Bitmojis for Friendship Day.

How to play Rock Paper Scissors on Snapchat

The Lens can be found in the Snapchat Lens Carousel. If you can’t see it, just tap on the Explore option at the bottom tab. Search for rock paper scissors and the Lens will show up as the first option.

You can now play the game, and take your pick of either rock, paper or scissors. Just make sure you choose the right one, because you only get three tries while playing.